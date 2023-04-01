Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Delhi Congress leader Rajkumari Gupta transfers her four-story house to Rahul Gandhi

After Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, a campaign called "Mera Ghar, Apka Ghar" is being run by Congress leaders and members.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 11:04 PM IST

Delhi Congress leader Rajkumari Gupta transfers her four-story house to Rahul Gandhi
Delhi Congress leader Rajkumari Gupta transfers her four-story house to Rahul Gandhi

Rajkumari Gupta, the chairperson of the Delhi Women's Congress Sevadal, has given former MP Rahul Gandhi the property in the Mangolpuri neighbourhood that she allegedly "got" from the late prime minister Indira Gandhi. "Smt. Rajkumari Gupta ji, president of Delhi Mahila Congress Seva Dal, has offered her house in the Mangolpuri neighbourhood in the name of Shri Rahul Gandhi ji; she acquired this house during the tenure of Indira Gandhi ji. Rahul can be expelled from the house by Modi, but not from the hearts of the people," Congress Sevadal's tweet read.

 The alleged Congress employee was seen holding some official documents in the 22-second video, which appeared to be her property certificate. According to a report on Live Hindustan, she is the owner of a four-story home in the capital.

 

 

 After Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, a campaign called "Mera Ghar, Apka Ghar" is being run by Congress leaders and members. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has been ordered to leave his official residence, Tughlaq Lane, by April 22 after having his Lok Sabha membership revoked.

He was given the notice to leave his official residence by April 22 by the Housing Committee of the Lok Sabha on March 27.

Rahul Gandhi received notice that the Lok Sabha Secretariat had cancelled his membership in the House of Representatives with effect from March 23, 2023. As a result, from April 22, 2023, he can no longer stay at the government home at 12 Tughlaq Lane for more than one month as an MP. According to the notice, his allocation of this official residence is revoked as of April 23, 2023.

READ | Covid-19 in Delhi: Daily cases touch seven-month high in national capital, positivity rate at 14.37 percent

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Gulabi Ankhen to Pink: Songs and movie titles that prove Bollywood's obsession with pink
Peak inside Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxurious life in Saudi Arabia, net worth
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in black gown in latest Instagram post, see viral photos
Radhika Merchant black lace saree look goes viral, silver handbag steals the show
Speed Reads
More
First-image
‘If you try to weaken Punjab…’: Navjot Singh Sidhu’s stern message after release from jail
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.