Delhi Congress leader Rajkumari Gupta transfers her four-story house to Rahul Gandhi

Rajkumari Gupta, the chairperson of the Delhi Women's Congress Sevadal, has given former MP Rahul Gandhi the property in the Mangolpuri neighbourhood that she allegedly "got" from the late prime minister Indira Gandhi. "Smt. Rajkumari Gupta ji, president of Delhi Mahila Congress Seva Dal, has offered her house in the Mangolpuri neighbourhood in the name of Shri Rahul Gandhi ji; she acquired this house during the tenure of Indira Gandhi ji. Rahul can be expelled from the house by Modi, but not from the hearts of the people," Congress Sevadal's tweet read.

The alleged Congress employee was seen holding some official documents in the 22-second video, which appeared to be her property certificate. According to a report on Live Hindustan, she is the owner of a four-story home in the capital.

After Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, a campaign called "Mera Ghar, Apka Ghar" is being run by Congress leaders and members. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has been ordered to leave his official residence, Tughlaq Lane, by April 22 after having his Lok Sabha membership revoked.

He was given the notice to leave his official residence by April 22 by the Housing Committee of the Lok Sabha on March 27.

Rahul Gandhi received notice that the Lok Sabha Secretariat had cancelled his membership in the House of Representatives with effect from March 23, 2023. As a result, from April 22, 2023, he can no longer stay at the government home at 12 Tughlaq Lane for more than one month as an MP. According to the notice, his allocation of this official residence is revoked as of April 23, 2023.

READ | Covid-19 in Delhi: Daily cases touch seven-month high in national capital, positivity rate at 14.37 percent