Covid-19 in Delhi: Daily cases touch seven-month high in national capital, positivity rate at 14.37 percent

Delhi logged 416 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, the highest daily number in over seven months, the state health bulletin revealed. Positivity rate climbed to 14.37 percent. One Covid-related death was also reported.

The latest health bulletin had two additional sections to describe the fatality -- “Primary cause of death is Covid - zero; primary cause of death is not Covid. Covid finding is incidental - one”.

The total death toll of Delhi now stands at 26,529, it mentioned. The Delhi health department did not share a bulletin on Friday. As per the Thursday bulletin, the death toll was 26,526. City had logged 295 Covid cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 12.48 percent. 300 cases had been reported on Wednesday, the first time since August 31.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said on Friday that the Delhi government was keeping an eye on the spike in Covid-19 cases in the national capital and is “prepared to face any eventuality”. He has reassured that there was no cause for concern for now and the government was taking all required measures.

