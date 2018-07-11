Headlines

Delhi cabinet approves hiring consultant to run 1,000 electric buses

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed approval of hiring a consultant to run 1,000 electric buses a big step towards modernising transport and reducing pollution.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2018, 03:19 PM IST

The Delhi government on Wednesday approved hiring a consultant to run 1,000 electric buses, a move Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed a big step towards modernising transport and reducing pollution.

The decision to hire the consultant was taken at a Cabinet meeting of the Delhi government.

"Cabinet approves hiring of consultant to run 1000 electric buses in Delhi. A big step in modernizing Delhi's transport sector and reducing pollution," Kejriwal tweeted.

The procurement of e buses was discussed in the cabinet meeting yesterday as well but it was deferred to Transport department over some "technical" queries.

Earlier this month, Supreme Court had questioned the Delhi government over its proposal to procure low-floor e buses and about the time required to set up charging stations for the fleet.

The court had also directed the government to explore the possibility of using hydrogen fuel cell powered buses that are considered more cost-effective than e buses.

