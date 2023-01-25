Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 11:44 AM IST

Delhi bans liquor sale at bars and restaurants for these days

The Delhi government has proclaimed six dry days through the end of March, banning the sale of alcohol from more than 550 vends throughout the city.

The Delhi government announced on Monday that the sale of alcohol will also be outlawed in pubs and restaurants on Republic Day (January 26).

On the three national holidays of Gandhi Jayanti, Independence Day, and Republic Day, hotels, bars, and restaurants are not permitted to offer alcohol.

According to a list released by the Delhi government's Excise department, the upcoming dry days are on Republic Day, Guru Ravidas Jayanti (February 5), Swami Dayananda Saraswati Jayanti (February 15), Maha Shivaratri (February 18), Holi (March 8), and Ram Navami (March 30).

Every three months, the Delhi government publishes a list of dry days, according to the statement. There are 21 dry days under the current old excise regime, which took effect on September 1 of last year and superseded the excise policy 2021–22.

The Excise Policy 2021–22 cut the number of dry days to only three, which prompted the BJP to launch a fierce attack against the ruling AAP over liquor stores opening during religious holidays.

The Delhi government designated Valmiki Jayanti, Eid Milad-un-Nabi, Dussehra, and Diwali as dry days in October 2022.

After Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena in July 2022 urged a CBI investigation after suspected irregularities in its implementation, the Delhi government withdrew its Excise Policy 2021–22.

From November 17, 2021, until August 31, 2022, the Excise Policy 2021–22 was in effect.