LIC Kanyadan Policy to Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: Know government schemes, investment options for girl child

National Girl Child Day is celebrated to spread public awareness about inequalities concerning the rights of girls to close the gender gap and emphasise the value of girls' education, health, and nutrition that Indian girls face in society. It was initiated in 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the government of India. It is very important to address financial independence when we talk about women’s empowerment. And such independence can occur when your girl child has some investment plan in place from the beginning.

The Indian government has made a number of steps to guarantee the equality of young girls. The well-being of the girl child, as well as her education and health, are regularly ensured by the introduction of numerous social programmes and financial aids. Let’s look at some government schemes that ensure the welfare of the girl child in India:

1. Beti Bachao Beti Padhao:

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao is one of the government schemes that help girls throughout the nation with the primary purpose to save the girl child from gender-based abortions, social problems, child education and health problems. The key aims to protect child needs under the scheme include- ensuring the child gets proper education, gender equality, combating gender stereotyping, providing a girl child with a safe and stable environment and supporting the inheritance rights of females.

2. Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana:

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is one of the savings schemes offered by India Post. This may be the ideal investing strategy to provide your daughter with a respectable future. Its applicable interest rates are reviewed every three months. The minimum deposit is 250 rupees per year, while the highest amount is 1.5 lakh. Tax exemption is provided for the amount invested, the interest earned, and the amount withdrawn and the account's maximum term is 21 years from the date it was opened, or until the girl child marries, whichever comes first.



3. CBSE Udaan Scheme:

The Central Board of Secondary Education, which falls under the Indian government's Ministry of Human Resources Development, administers the CBSE Udaan programme for girls. This programme seeks to boost the number of female students enrolled in top engineering and technical schools across India. For this programme, students should report to their CBSE school. The scheme offers free course materials/online services, such as video-related literature for girl students in the 11th and 12th grades and provides peer learning and mentoring opportunities for all deserving girl students.



4. LIC Kanyadan Policy:

A modified version of the LIC Jeevan Lakshya plan called the LIC Kanyadan Policy was established with a stronger emphasis on safeguarding young girls. With reasonable charges, this savings and protection plan offers a respectable financial foundation for the future financial security of your female child. When the parent of the girl child is not around, the policy offers your loved ones a big sum right away, saves money for your female kid, and also pays your loved ones a sizable sum each year for her schooling.



5. Nanda Devi Kanya Yojana:

This programme is specific to the state of Uttarakhand. A fixed deposit of Rs. 1,500 is created under the programme in the name of a newborn girl child. After the girl reaches the age of 18 and has finished her further education, the principal sum and any accumulated interest are returned to her.