An unattended bag suspected to be containing an IED was found at Ghazipur flower market on Friday (January 14) morning, officials said.

The fire officials said they received the information at 10.19 am.

A senior police officer said a suspicious metal box was found in the market.

The officials from the Special Cell of Delhi Police, NSG's bomb detection and disposal team and fire tenders are present at the spot.

More details are awaited.

(With agency inputs)