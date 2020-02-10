Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Results: AAP aims to hold fort; BJP, Congress eye siege

With the Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 results knocking at the door, anticipation broils up among people in the national capital, their eyes on prospective Chief Ministerial candidates of the political parties locked in the electoral contest. The Election Commission (EC) has pitched the exact voter percentage for the Delhi assembly polls this time at 62.59%. It remains to be seen who emerges victorious tomorrow.

The counting of votes will begin at 8 AM on February 11 (Tuesday). According to EC, the final results can be expected by late afternoon tomorrow. The counting of votes and results on each of the 70 seats will be declared live on the websites of the Election Commission-- eciresults.nic.in, eci.gov.in and results.eci.gov.in.

All eyes will be on these counting centres across Delhi where postal ballots and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be opened and votes tallied to declare the winners of the 70 Assembly constituencies of the national capital.

While the current Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, is being considered the favourite to once again lead AAP in successfully retaining the Union Territory in the upcoming elections, the BJP is hoping to topple the Arvind Kejriwal-led government. On the other hand, the down-and-out Congress is seeking a resurgence after scoring a big zero in the 2015 Delhi election.

"We have set up 21 centres for counting of votes, wherein there will be a dedicated hall for every constituency. The counting will start at 8 am on February 11," Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh had said on February 9. The 21 centres are situated in nine of the 11 districts of the city. The districts with counting centres are -- North, South West, South East, and Shahdara. There is one each in New Delhi, South, East, North East and North West districts.

The security deployed at the strong rooms is multi-layered including police and paramilitary forces.

Exit polls on Saturday predicted an easy win for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which sought to retain power on development plank, against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that ran an aggressive campaign centred around the issues of anti-CAA protests and nationalism.

The overall voting witnessed a massive dip as compared to the 2015 Delhi Assembly election when 67.1 per cent of the electorate had cast their votes. Ballimaran assembly constituency which comes under Chandni Chowk recorded the highest voter turnout of 71.6 per cent, said Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh. The lowest voter turnout was recorded at Delhi Cantonment which stood at 45.4 per cent.

The AAP had registered a landslide victory in 2015 elections getting 67 of 70 seats. The BJP had won three seats while Congress failed to open its account. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari refused to believe the exit poll predictions, and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit also scoffed at them. However, AAP leaders were upbeat about the results.