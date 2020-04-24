Delhi airport gears up for post-lockdown air travel, to implement strict social distancing norms

As the lockdown period comes to an end on May 3, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), led by GMR Group, has been charting out post-lockdown measures to make air travel safer for passengers amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

While passenger flight movements have been suspended with effect from 25th March 2020, Delhi airport has been helping the Centre to facilitate handling and processing essential commodities, especially healthcare and medical supplies.

Delhi Airport is handling 20-22 cargo flights per day (including non-scheduled operations), with freighters arriving from destinations like Doha, Paris, Hongkong, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Incheon.

Now as the lockdown approaches its end, a series of measures will be implemented in Delhi airports to prevent virus contraction, with strict social distancing norms.

The airport will deploy additional queue managers at the kerbside (city side), check-in halls, security check areas and boarding gates, with social distancing markers/reminders.

It has also come up with visually impactful designs at various places. For instance, signage in coloured tape have been placed at various standpoints and staggered seating arrangements with different markers have been positioned on alternate chairs to maintain gap.

Seating arrangements will be done in the check-in area for passengers near the check-in counters, security areas, and near Immigration.

The airport has also been conducting deep cleaning every day at its vast premises of 6,08,000 square meters of the airport terminals. A team of 500 professionals carries out frequent disinfection drive after every hour.

High contact surfaces, such as desks, chairs, elevators, railings, CUSS, trolleys, handles, trays, baggage belts, etc. inside the terminals are being regularly sanitised.

In an attempt to avoid crowding at the check-in counters, passengers are encouraged to check-in at home or use self-service facilities such as self-check-in facility, self bag tag facility, scan & fly, etc.

The airport also has plans to install UV machines to sanitize checked baggage.