Delhi air quality 'very poor', likely to deteriorate to 'severe'; smoke and low visibility in many parts

Delhi's air quality deteriorated further on Friday morning with a thick layer of smog and haze shrouding the national capital According to the Meteorological Department, there is smoke and low visibility near Qutub Minar, Lotus Temple, Akshardham Temple as Delhi continues to witness 'very poor' air quality.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 360, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting & Research. The overall quality of air in the national capital is expected to deteriorate further, according to the Centre-run pollution monitoring system. The air quality in the city was in the 'severe' category on Thursday as the city recorded the season's lowest temperature of 12.6 degrees Celsius.

The Centre-run pollution monitoring system registered Delhi University (North Campus), Indira Gandhi International Airport, IIT Delhi, Ayanagar and Lodhi Road air quality to 'very poor', with the concentrations of PM2.5 particles clocking at 400, 391, 378, 369 and 387 respectively. Meanwhile, Mathura Road's air quality stood in the 'severe' category, with the concentrations of PM10 and PM2.5 docking at 402 and 410 respectively.

The air quality index (AQI) of the national capital has been in the 'severe' for five out of seven days after Diwali celebrations, official data show. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'.

SAFAR has advised people with health issues, particularly breathing-related ailments to avoid all outdoor physical activity. It has urged asthmatics to keep medicines handy. People should stop any outdoor activity if they experience unusual coughing, wheezing, breathing difficulty, chest discomfort or fatigue.

The forecast further states that the concentration of PM10 particles is expected to be at 445 while PM2.5 is expected to be at 272 on Saturday, both falling in the 'severe' category.

Meanwhile, the green think-tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) has warned that this year could be the worst smog episode for Delhi and its neighbouring areas as it could be the longest in four years. According to the green think-tank, smog is expected to last for another two days in the Delhi-NCR regions.

The CSE also said that vehicles accounted for more than 50% of Delhi's pollution between October 24 and November 8.