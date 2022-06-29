Delhi: 2 drunkards ask 3 random men in park 'where is Deepak', stab them for not answering

Delhi park stabbing: The police are yet to arrest the accused (File)

New Delhi: Three men sitting in a park in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar were stabbed allegedly by two drunk men, the police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday.

The three men Rohit (29), Shivam (27) and Manish (34) were sitting inside the park when two men, allegedly in an inebriated state, accosted them and asked where Deepak was. When they said they didn't know who Deepak was, they attacked them.

They stabbed the three friends one by one. Under attack, Manish counterattacked with a brick, forcing the attackers to retreat. The assailants left them in the park injured.

They were rushed to Parmanand hospital. They are out of danger and will be discharged soon. They sustained injuries on their hands and abdomen.

Rohit told the police that he had warned the duo a few days ago not to visit the park after getting drunk. He suspects it was an act of vengeance.

The police, however, said the reason for the crime will be ascertained after the accused are arrested.

Injured Rohit works as a store keeper at a coaching class while his two other friends are unemployed, they said.

With inputs from PTI