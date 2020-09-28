Defence Minister releases New Defence Acquisition Procedure, okays acquisition of military hardware worth Rs 2,290 cr
Defence Ministry approved the procurement of arms and military equipment worth Rs 2,290 crore including around 72,000 Sig Sauer assault rifles from the United States.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attends the foundation stone laying ceremony of underpasses at Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun via video conferencing in New Delhi on Sep 28, 2020. (Photo: IANS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday released the New Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) at the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) meeting at South Block and approved the procurement of arms and military equipment worth Rs 2,290 crore including around 72,000 Sig Sauer assault rifles from the United States, officials said.
"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh released the New Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) at the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) meeting in South Block today," read a tweet from the Office of the Defence Minister.
Besides clearing the proposal to buy the rifles, the other notable acquisitions approved by the DAC include procurement of smart anti- airfield weapon (SAAW) systems for the Navy and the Indian Air Force at an approximate cost of Rs 970, the officials said.
Salient features:
- The DAP 2020 has been aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and empowering the Indian domestic industry through Make in India initiative with the ultimate aim of turning India into a global manufacturing hub.
- The cost of procurement of the Sig Sauer assault rifles for the frontline troops of the Indian Army will be Rs 780 crore.
- Approval for the procurement of Static HF Tans-receiver sets under the buy Indian category at a cost of Rs 540 crore was also approved. The HF radio sets will enable seamless communication for the field units of the Army and the Air Force.
- With the new Foreign Direct Investment policy announced, the DAP 2020 has adequately included provisions to encourage FDI to establish manufacturing hubs both for import substitution and exports while protecting the interests of Indian domestic industry.
- A new procedure has been included as a new chapter in DAP and structured as an enabling provision for Services to procure essential items through Capital Budget under a simplified procedure in a time-bound manner.