Deep Sidhu passes away: Know all about the late Punjabi actor accused in Red Fort violence on Republic Day 2021

Well-known Punjab actor Deep Sidhu, who was in headlines last year in connection with the violence at Red Fort on Republic Day 2021 amid farmer’s protest, passed away today (February 15) in a road accident.

His car crash took place near the same place where farmers had been in a yearlong sit-in protest to get the controversial farm laws revoked. Sidhu was in a private vehicle at the time of the accident. He was accompanied by a friend from the US. The late actor’s body has now been sent to Sonipat in Haryana for post-mortem examination.

Sidhu came into national limelight early last year amid the massive outrage following swarming of the Red Fort by protesters on Republic Day. After the incident, Sidhu had admitted to being in attendance when a religious flag was hoisted alongside the Tricolour at the red fort amid the violence. "We have only hoisted the Nishan Sahib flag on the Red Fort while exercising our democratic right to protest,” Sidhu had said speaking about the protest turning violent and hoisting of the flag.