Dawood has provided logistical, financial support to Hafiz Saeed, reveals arrested gangster Ejaz Lakdawala

Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala, arrested by Mumbai Police's anti-extortion cell on January 8, revealed crucial information about Dawood Ibrahim, saying that he provided logistical or financial support to Hafiz Saeed, according to sources quoted by Zee Media.

Lakdawala informed investigators that Pakistan Army's senior officers often visited his Karachi residence. From the officials, he learned that Dawood provided either logistical or financial support to Hafiz Saeed and others.

He revealed that Dawood has a huge network of shell companies and has direct or indirect investments in various real estate projects in Mumbai, Banglore, Dubai, London, etc.

A large share of his income from all illegal businesses goes to NGOs working as a front for several terror outfits.

Moreover, Dawood has set up a large and deep base in Nepal and Bangladesh. This operational base helps D company in cross border illegal trade of fake currency and narcotics.

Sources in investigating agencies state that Home minister Amit Shah and NSA were briefed about 3 months ago when Lakdawala was traced in a foreign country and his identity was confirmed. The duo was personally monitoring the development. After gangster's recent call of extortion, as a part of a strategy, he was lured for a deal in Nepal and then Bihar. The moment agencies got the tip of his arrival and he was nabbed.

Lakdawala is a former member of the Dawood gang who later split and joined Chota Rajan Gang.

In 2002, Chota Shakeel, a high-ranking member of the D-company, orchestrated an attack on him in Bangkok. He was injured in the attack and escaped to South Africa from Thailand.

In 2008, he established himself as an independent gangster and started making extortion calls.

Last year in April, AEC had also arrested Ejaz’s elder brother Aquil for allegedly demanding money from Khar based developer and later Ejaz’s associate Sagar Yadav was also arrested during the probe.