Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Check key candidates, date of voting and other important details

The date for the crucial elections in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha seat has been set for April 26th, 2024. This constituency is a significant battleground as it holds historical importance. The Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency, formerly known as Mangalore Lok Sabha constituency, emerged in 2008 during the restructuring of parliamentary constituencies. Since its inception in 2009, it has been a stronghold for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with Nalin Kumar Kateel serving as its first Member of Parliament (MP).

In the previous Lok Sabha elections held in 2019, Nalin Kumar Kateel secured a massive victory, garnering 774,285 votes against Mithun M Rai of the Congress, who managed to secure only 499,664 votes. The margin of victory was a staggering 274,621 votes, solidifying Kateel's dominance in the region.

Similarly, in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kateel emerged victorious against Congress candidate Janardhana Poojary by a margin of 143,709 votes. With 642,739 votes in his favour, Kateel showcased the BJP's stronghold in the constituency.

With the upcoming elections, political parties are gearing up for intense campaigning and strategizing to secure victory in Dakshina Kannada. As the voting date approaches, all eyes will be on this constituency to see if the BJP can maintain its stronghold or if there will be a shift in power dynamics.