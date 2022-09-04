Cyrus Mistry survived by wife, two sons: Know about ex-Tata Sons chairman's family

Photo: PTI

Business tycoon Cyrus Mistry passed away today in a road accident after his car hit a divider in the Palghar district of Maharashtra. 54 years old Cyrus served as the 16th chairman of Tata Group conglomerate.

Cyrus Mistry was born into a billionaire Parsi family. His father, Pallonji Mistry and his mother Patsy Perin Dubash belong to the Zoroastrian faith and have roots in India.

Mistry was the younger son of two. His elder brother, Shapoor Mistry, is an Irish citizen and is married to Behroze Sethna.

Mistry also has two sisters, Laila-- married to Rustom Jehangir, a London-based portfolio fund manager and Aloo is married to Noel Tata, the half-Indian-Parsi, half-French-Catholic half-brother of Ratan Tata.

Mistry was married to Rohiqa Chagla, the daughter of lawyer Iqbal Chagla and granddaughter of jurist MC. Chagla. They have two sons, Firoz Mistry and Zahan Mistry.

