Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Cyrus Mistry survived by wife, two sons: Know about ex-Tata Sons chairman's family

Business tycoon Cyrus Mistry passes away today in road accident.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 05:37 PM IST

Cyrus Mistry survived by wife, two sons: Know about ex-Tata Sons chairman's family
Photo: PTI

Business tycoon Cyrus Mistry passed away today in a road accident after his car hit a divider in the Palghar district of Maharashtra. 54 years old Cyrus served as the 16th chairman of Tata Group conglomerate. 

Cyrus Mistry was born into a billionaire Parsi family. His father, Pallonji Mistry and his mother Patsy Perin Dubash belong to the Zoroastrian faith and have roots in India.

Mistry was the younger son of two. His elder brother, Shapoor Mistry, is an Irish citizen and is married to Behroze Sethna. 

Mistry also has two sisters, Laila-- married to Rustom Jehangir, a London-based portfolio fund manager and Aloo is married to Noel Tata, the half-Indian-Parsi, half-French-Catholic half-brother of Ratan Tata.

Mistry was married to Rohiqa Chagla, the daughter of lawyer Iqbal Chagla and granddaughter of jurist MC. Chagla. They have two sons, Firoz Mistry and Zahan Mistry. 

Read: Cyrus Mistry, business tycoon and former Tata Sons chairman, dies in car crash

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
British couple names newborn after Indian dish 'Pakora', internet goes berserk
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.