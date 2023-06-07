Criminal history of Sanjeev Maheshwari aka Jeeva: How compounder became notorious gangster of UP | Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

A notorious gangster from Uttar Pradesh met a fatal end when he was shot dead on the grounds of the Lucknow courthouse. Sanjeev was a close associate of Mukhtar Ansari who was charged with more than 30 crimes, including the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai.

Attackers opened fire on Sanjeev Maheshwari, also known as Jeeva, who was attending a court while they were pretending to be lawyers. A young girl was hurt during the incident and is reportedly in critical condition. The police have already detained one of the accused and are currently looking into the case.

When he murdered former cabinet minister Brahmadutt Dwivedi in 1997, the infamous criminal Sanjeev Maheshwari officially entered the criminal underworld. Munna Bajrangi, who was murdered at Baghpat Jail, and Mukhtar Ansari both had strong relationships with Sanjeev Maheshwari, also known as Jeeva.

Wanted to become don

Mukhtar Ansari's right hand Jeeva alias, Sanjeev Maheshwari, was a significant danger in western UP. After the assassination of Munna Bajrangi, he allegedly aspired to rise to the position of a powerful don. He was a person of great terror even while imprisoned and serving his sentence.

Sarted criminal activity in 1997

On February 10, 1997, mafia Sanjeev 'Jeeva' Maheshwari entered the criminal realm with the murder of former cabinet minister Brahm Dutt Dwivedi in UP's Farrukhabad. The notorious mobster made national news after this heinous murder.

He became close to another prominent gangster, Munna Bajrangi, as a result of this killing. Following this, in 2005, Bajrangi and Jeeva were charged by the police with killing six individuals, including BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai of Ghazipur.

Developed a friendship with notorious gangster Munna Bajrangi

While locked up, Bajrangi and Jeeva were keeping their eyes set on homes in western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. His meddling infuriated Sushil Mooch, and as a result, a clash of gangs broke out between Mooch and Jeeva. Mutual hostility in Haridwar over the valuable property close to the transport station grew to the point where several people were killed.\

Sanjeev's reaction to Munna Bajrangi's murder

In addition, Jeeva had a significant setback in 2018 with the death of the notorious Munna Bajrangi inside Baghpat Jail. He was reportedly given a life sentence for the murder of the former minister Dwivedi.

Kidnapped various businessmen to extort money

In Muzaffarnagar, Sanjeev Maheshwari, also known as Jeeva, was an infamous mobster. He used to be a compounder at the dispensary back in the day. After that, he abducted the business owner of the same pharmacy and demanded a sizable sum of money. In the 1990s, shortly after this occurrence, he also abducted the son of a businessman from Kolkata. He had sought 2 crore rupees in extortion from the businessman.

Sanjeev's property was attached

The government seized about 8 bighas (or about 5 acres) of land that belonged to the notorious Sanjeev Jeeva and his wife Payal Maheshwari. The land at Thana Adarsh Mandi and Sadar Kotwali was divided into two pieces. The land was estimated to have cost roughly Rs. 1.86 crore, Amarujala reported.

The wheat crop on the farm was sold for Rs 9,000 at auction, and the money was put in the government's account. Sanjeev Jeeva, his wife, and their children were listed as the owners of 21 bighas of land in the hamlet of Adampur. In the names of his wife and sons, he had purchased this estate.

Over 25 criminal cases against mafia Jeeva

Shamli was a town in the district of Muzaffarnagar in the 1990s. Sanjeev Jeeva then used to work in the town's pathology lab. In Muzaffarnagar, Sanjeev Jeeva used to work in a pharmacy. According to reports, the proprietor of the pathology lab once sent him to retrieve money that had been stuck for several days, which later Jeeva delivered.

Following that, he entered the realm of crime. He afterward started a relationship with a powerful mobster. He grew close to Munna Bajrangi and Mukhtar Ansari. Jeeva was found not guilty of the murder of Krishnanand Rai while serving a life sentence in jail for the murder of Brahmadutt Dwivedi.