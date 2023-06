Who was gangster Sanjeev Jeeva? Mukhtar Ansari's aide shot dead at Lucknow court | Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, gangster Sanjeev Jeeva was shot to death by some unknown attackers outside a Lucknow court. The attack happened at court house when assailants started firing which led to the death of gangster Jeeva and injury to a girl.

A close aide of Mukhtar Ansari, Sanjeev Jeeva was charged with the murder of BJP leader Brahmhadatt Dwivedi along with other criminal cases. He was being taken to court for a hearing when the attack unfolded.