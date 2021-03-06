COVID-19: Centenarian vaccinated with Covishield at Delhi hospital

Headlines

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these states; check state-wise forecast

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav shine as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets

Naseeruddin Shah reveals film industry's 'bitter truth', calls exhibitors, distributors 'darinde' : 'Those who work...'

Cillian Murphy breaks silence on Oppenheimer’s controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says ‘sometimes you have to…’

Will India-Pakistan World Cup 2023 game be rescheduled? Here's what BCCI secretary Jay Shah said

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these states; check state-wise forecast

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav shine as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets

Naseeruddin Shah reveals film industry's 'bitter truth', calls exhibitors, distributors 'darinde' : 'Those who work...'

AI imagines Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, other Bollywood actresses as Barbie

IND vs WI: All records broken by Team India during first ODI

5 Health benefits of consuming honey on empty stomach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

Cillian Murphy breaks silence on Oppenheimer’s controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says ‘sometimes you have to…’

Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 to be postponed for this reason? Here’s what we know

Naseeruddin Shah reveals film industry's 'bitter truth', calls exhibitors, distributors 'darinde' : 'Those who work...'

HomeIndia

India

COVID-19: Centenarian vaccinated with Covishield at Delhi hospital

The beneficiary was given the Serum Institute of India’s (SII) 'Covishield' vaccine which did not cause him any side effect.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 06, 2021, 10:34 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A 104-year-old man was administered the first dose of the anti-coronavirus vaccine at Sir Gangaram Hospital (SGRH) in Delhi on Saturday (March 6).

The beneficiary was given the Serum Institute of India’s (SII) `Covishield’ vaccine which did not cause him any side effect, the hospital authorities said.

"Tulsi Das Chawla did not face any problem or adverse effects, after being vaccinated at our hospital," SGRH officials said.

Chawla is a resident of Delhi’s Patel Nagar and at the age of 104, he leads an active life and does not suffer from any major co-morbidities.

The centenarian said that he was in Indian Foreign Service from where he retired in 1975. He was posted in various countries like United States of America, Netherlands, Pakistan and Africa.

Chawla also appealed to everyone to come forward and take the vaccine shot. 

"I urge everyone who is eligible to come forward and take the vaccine jab. It is totally safe."

D.S. Rana, Chairman, SGRH said that the hospital has been witnessing a huge enthusiasm among citizens over 60 years of age.

"Chawla is an inspiration to all of us to come forward with out any hesitation for the Covid vaccination," he added.

Meanwhile, the hospital inoculated 476 beneficiaries on Saturday. 

On Friday, a 101-year-old woman received her first Covid vaccine shot at New Delhi Municipal Council’s (NDMC) Charak Palika Hospital.

The vaccination’s phase III has been dominated by senior citizens.

So far, 1,94,97,704 doses of corona vaccine have been administered in the country since the roll out of the immunisation drive from January 16.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Himachal weather news: School damaged in Shimla after cloudbursts, national highway blocked; IMD issues yellow alert

Kaalkoot review: Vijay Varma masterfully spearheads this engaging, well-written thriller on toxic masculinity

Barbie beats Batman: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling's film surpasses The Dark Knight at box office

Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 to be postponed for this reason? Here’s what we know

'Pagal ho kya': YouTuber's dad's epic reaction to Rs 4 lakh shoes goes viral, watch

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE