Covid 4th wave: India reports 16,103 new cases and 31 deaths in 24 hours

File photo

India reported 16,103 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 4,35,02,429.

The country also saw 31 new fatalities in the same period, according to the Union Health Ministry. The death toll climbed to 5,25,199.

Now, the active cases increased to 1,11,711, as the ministry data updated on Sunday. The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.54 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 2,143 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.27 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 3.81 per cent, according to the ministry.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed four crore on January 25 this year.

(With inputs from PTI)

