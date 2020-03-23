COVID-19: Virender Sehwag's tweet about ‘Corona Mukt Aasan’ is going viral

The Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire across India. From working from home tp washing hands for 20-seconds, people are taking all big-small steps to stay safe.

On social media, people are coming up with innovative ideas on how to keep at least a meter distance from people. Joining them is Virendra Sehwag who tweeted about ‘Corona Mukt Aasan’.

The tweet which Virendra Sehwag shared shows a woman performing a full split while sitting in a train to keep the seats next to her empty. This pose is what Sehwag has referred to as the ‘Corona Mukt Aasan’.

Corona Mukt Aasan . Please maintain distance and stay at home. pic.twitter.com/Zom4LptZ9r — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 21, 2020

The tweet has gone viral on social media. It has received more than 37k and 4k likes.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday ordered a complete lockdown in the national capital from 6 AM on Monday (March 23) till the midnight of March 31 (Tuesday, next week), with the aim of cutting down the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as the pandemic continues to spread like wildfire across India.

Metro services also have been closed.

It is to be noted that Section 144 had already been imposed in the national capital from 9 PM on Sunday.