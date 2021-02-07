COVID-19 vaccine drive: When will you get the shot and other FAQs answered

On January 16, the world's largest vaccination drive against COVID-19 was launched in the country and after 20 days the vaccination drive is going on without any hurdle.

Here are all your queries answered about the ongoing vaccination drive:

How many people have recieved vaccine so far?

As per the government's plan, around 3 crore people will be vaccinated in the first phase and second phase of the drive. These are frontline workers - healthcare personnel, sanitation workers, police, among others. On Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said that more than 54 lakh people have been vaccinated.

When will people get the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine?

On Thursday, the government said the healthcare workers will start receiving the second dose of Covid-19 vaccines from February 13.

When will others receive coronavirus vaccine?

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in Lok Sabha on Friday that the third phase of vaccination would start in March. The third phase will cover 27 crore people aged 50 and those with co-morbidities. "In the coming days, 27 crore people who are of above 50 years of age and those under 50 with co-morbidities will be vaccinated. It is not possible to give an exact date, but we estimate that this process can start in the second, third, or the fourth week of March," he said.

What about side-effects of COVID-19 vaccine?

On Friday, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in LOk SABha that 7,580 adverse events following immunisation (AEFI), which translates to 0.2 per cent cases, have been reported out of total vaccinations till January 31. "These deaths were investigated and examined by the experts and as per current evidence none of these deaths have a causal relationship with COVID-19 vaccination," he said in a written reply.

Is Aadhar card necessary for Co-WIN registration?

According to Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey, registration on the Co-WIN portal does not require a user to submit Aadhaar card details.