COVID-19 update: India registers 10,197 new cases in 24 hours, 15% higher than Tuesday

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 113.61 crore mark on Tuesday, as per Union Health Ministry data.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2021, 11:07 AM IST

India registers 10,197 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours which is 15% higher than what was recorded on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. On Tuesday India recorded 8,865 new COVID-19 infections, the lowest in 287 days.

The Health Ministry data showed 12,134 recoveries and 301 deaths in the last 24 hours taking India's COVID-19 death toll to 4,64,153. The active COVID-19 cases in India have declined to 1,28,555, the Union Health Ministry said. The active coronavirus caseload stands at 1,28,555 which is the lowest in 527 days.

The daily positivity rate is 0.82%, less than 2% for the last 44 days while the weekly positivity rate is 0.96% which is less than 2% for the last 54 days. The active cases now account for 0.37% cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. The national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 98.28%, the highest since March 2020, the Health Ministry said. 

New data by the website Our World in Data shows that for the first time in India those who are partially vaccinated were surpassed by the fully vaccinated number. On average, 54.1% of India's overall population received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 26.8% are fully vaccinated. 

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 113.61 crore mark on Tuesday, as per Union Health Ministry data. 

Meanwhile, a night curfew has been imposed in Jammu from Wednesday due to the rising COVID-19 cases there and the positivity rate has increased beyond 0.2%, informed District Magistrate Jammu, Anshul Garg.

