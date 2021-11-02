COVID-19 update: India reports lowest daily rise since February, Kerala alone registers 368 deaths

With 10,423 new infections registered in last 24 hours, India recorded its lowest daily COVID-19 cases since February this year. The daily numbers are 16% lower than that registered yesterday. With this, the COVID-19 case tally has reached 3,42,96,237.

As per the Union Health Ministry data, 443 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours, up from 251 on Monday, taking the overall death toll to 4,58,880 comprising 1.34% of the overall caseload. Kerala alone reported 368 deaths in the last 24 hours taking its overall death tally to 32,049. Kerala also contributed 5,297 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 49,73,954.

Maharashtra reported 809 infections in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry data. As many as 10 people died of the infection in a day.

Delhi reported 18 fresh cases and zero death in 24 hours. The positivity rate in the national capital stands at 0.04%, according to data shared by the health department on Monday. The city recorded only four deaths due to the infection in October so far.

Active cases, meanwhile, fell further to 153,776 and constitute just 0.45% of the total cases. The recovery rate improved further to 98.21% and is at its highest since March last year, the Union health ministry noted in a statement.

Under the Nationwide vaccination drive 106.85 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far since the nationwide inoculation drive began on January 16 this year with 5,239,444 doses administered in a single day. About three-quarters of adults in the country of 1.3 billion people have had one shot and 30% are fully vaccinated, according to government figures.