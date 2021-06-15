COVID-19: Serum Institute's Novavax vaccine shows 90% overall efficacy

US Vaccine maker Novavax which is making COVID-19 jabs in tie-up with Serum Institute of India, on Monday said that its vaccines demonstrated 90% overall efficacy and 100% protection against moderate and severe disease in Phase 3 trials. The trial was conducted among 29,960 participants across 119 sites in the US and Mexico.

Novavax in collaboration with Indian drug manufacturer Serum Institute of India is manufacturing these vaccines for India and other low-income countries. The vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, is a protein-based vaccine candidate engineered from the genetic sequence of the first strain of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease.

The protein-based vaccine saw a 93% efficacy against various circulating variants of concern (VoC) and variants of interest (VoI). The vaccine had an efficacy rate of 91% in high-risk populations.

Against other variants that have not been designated as VoI or VoC, the Novavax vaccine had an astounding 100% efficacy. Of the 14 individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 in the vaccination group, all only showed mild symptoms, the company said.

As per the new vaccine approval regulations, SII will be able to launch the vaccine in India if Novavax gets Emergency Use Authorisation in the US. SII has tied up with Novavax to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines in India. This vaccine was scheduled for a September 2021 launch in India. The Indian government expects to get 20 crore doses of this vaccine from SII.

The Maryland-headquartered company said it intended to apply for regulatory approval by the third quarter of 2021. It said, it would be on course to make 100 million doses per month by the end of the third quarter and 150 million doses per month by the end of the year.