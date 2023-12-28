Headlines

Delhi Traffic Advisory for New Year's Eve: Restrictions, parking facility, routes to avoid on Dec 31; check details

Covid-19 JN.1: 157 cases of new variant recorded in India; highest from Kerala, Gujarat

Director Alphonse Puthren claims Vijayakanth was murdered, 'they' tried to kill Kamal Haasan, calls for investigation

This producer almost went bankrupt, Amitabh, Zeenat did his movie for free to help, died before release, film became...

India formally asks Pakistan to extradite 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Covid-19 JN.1: 157 cases of new variant recorded in India; highest from Kerala, Gujarat

Watch: David Warner receives standing ovation after final Test innings at MCG, gives away gloves to fan

India's highest-paid director earns more per film than SRK, Prabhas, Salman; it's not Bhansali, Karan Johar, Hirani

Star footballers who retired in 2023

10 new year Instagram captions

8 surprising health benefits of vitamin E capsules

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Is COVID-19 Becoming A Seasonal Influenza? Takeaways From The Propagation Of JN.1

Hurray! PM Modi's YouTube Channel Crosses 20 Million Subscribers; Highest Among Global Leaders

Yearender 2023: From Nitish Kumar To Dalai Lama , Most Controversial Statements Of This Year

Director Alphonse Puthren claims Vijayakanth was murdered, 'they' tried to kill Kamal Haasan, calls for investigation

This producer almost went bankrupt, Amitabh, Zeenat did his movie for free to help, died before release, film became...

India's highest-paid director earns more per film than SRK, Prabhas, Salman; it's not Bhansali, Karan Johar, Hirani

HomeIndia

India

Covid-19 JN.1: 157 cases of new variant recorded in India; highest from Kerala, Gujarat

Several states have been reporting an uptick in Covid cases over the last few weeks. Nine states and Union territories have so far detected the presence of the JN.1 sub-variant of the virus.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 06:53 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A total of 157 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been detected in the country, with Kerala reporting the highest number of 78, followed by Gujarat at 34, according to the INSACOG's data updated on Thursday.

Several states have been reporting an uptick in Covid cases over the last few weeks. Nine states and Union territories have so far detected the presence of the JN.1 sub-variant of the virus.

These states are -- Kerala (78), Gujarat (34), Goa (18), Karnataka (eight), Maharashtra (seven), Rajasthan (five), Tamil Nadu (four), Telangana (two) and Delhi (one), according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).

The INSACOG's data showed 141 Covid cases recorded in the country in December had the presence of JN.1, while 16 such cases were detected in November.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified JN.1 as a separate ''variant of interest'' given its rapidly-increasing spread, but said it poses a ''low'' global public health risk.

The JN.1 sub-variant of the coronavirus was previously classified as a variant of interest (VOI) as part of the BA.2.86 sub-lineages, the parent lineage that is classified as a VOI, the world body said.

However, in recent weeks, JN.1 cases continued to be reported from multiple countries and its prevalence has rapidly increased globally.

The Centre has asked the states and Union territories to maintain a constant vigil amid an uptick in the number of Covid cases and the detection of the JN.1 sub-variant in the country.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet Rohan Murty, only son of Infosys founder billionaire Narayana Murthy; he doesn't work in his father's company

    First pan-India film starred cinema legend, was big hit in 8 languages; not Baahubali, Enthiran, Sholay, Mughal-e-Azam

    Viral video: Father-daughter duo's epic dance to Shakira's 'Waka Waka' impresses internet

    Watch: Tiger strolls in FC Barcelona football stadium, but it may not be what you think

    Apple iPhone 13 gets Rs 39500 off in Flipkart Winter Sale, available at just Rs…

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

    Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

    Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

    Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

    Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE