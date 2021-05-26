COVID-19 is airborne, government revises clinical management guidelines

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday revised its COVID-19 clinical management guidelines. The revised guidelines suggest that the COVID-19 virus spreads predominantly through the airborne route and droplet released when the infected person coughs, sneezes or talks.

The government has changed its last year's protocol which stated that the Sars-Cov-2 virus spreads largely through close contact.

A guideline recently issued by the office of the principal scientific adviser to the government has also mentioned that infected aerosols can be carried in the air up to 10 meters.

Saliva and nasal discharge in the form of droplets and aerosols carry the virus from one person to another. Larger size droplets fall to the ground and on surfaces, and smaller aerosol particles are carried in the air to greater distances, the advisory said.

In closed unventilated indoor spaces, droplets and aerosols become quickly concentrated and greatly increase the risk of transmission to people in the area, it said.

Revised COVID-19 clinical management guidelines

The government has included controversial Ivermectin for treatment and emphasised on the judicious use of corticosteroids and other drugs like Remdesivir and Tocilizumab.

For patients with mild cases, tablet Ivermectin (200 mcg/kg once a day, to be taken empty stomach) has been recommended for 3 to 5 days (avoid in pregnant and lactating women). This was not included in the last year's protocol.

The revised document mentions that systemic oral steroids not indicated in mild disease. If symptoms persist beyond 7 days (persistent fever, worsening cough, etc.) consult the treating doctor for treatment with low dose oral steroids.

As announced earlier, the ministry has dropped convalescent plasma therapy from its list of investigational therapies, which was there in the earlier protocol.