COVID-19: Chandigarh extends weekend curfew till May 31 - know the rules

The Chandigarh administration on Friday announced that the weekend curfew will now be extended from May 25 to May 31. Now the weekend curfew will start from May 29, Saturday 5 am, and will continue till May 31, Monday 5 am. Earlier, the Chandigarh administration had decided to extend night and weekend curfew restrictions by one more week beginning May 11 in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the city.

However, the cases have been coming down in the city during the past few days. The night curfew in the city is in place from 6 pm till 5 am on weekdays. The weekend curfew starts at 5 am on Saturday and continues till 5 am on Monday.

The administration has informed that only essential shops will be allowed to remain open during the lockdown period. "No person shall leave their home or shall move on foot or by vehicle or travel or stand or roam around on any road or public places during above said hours," the UT administration said in a statement.

Chandigarh on Thursday reported 200 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total number of active cases in the city to 3,129. Six people succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 729.

What's allowed, what's not

Emergency and municipal services like medical, postal services, banking, and Government machinery tasked with COVID-19 related duties are allowed on the production of Identity Card.

The shops dealing with the supply of essential goods like milk, bread, vegetables, fruits, dairy products, eggs, meat, groceries, bakeries, etc. shall be allowed to remain open only for home delivery up to 2 pm.

The manufacturing units/industries shall be allowed to remain open. The movement of employees/labour of manufacturing units/industries and vehicles carrying them shall be allowed.

However, the concerned unit/industry shall issue them requisite permission/identity cards for the purpose, and details of the same shall be shared with the Director, Industries, Chandigarh.