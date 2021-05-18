COVID-19: Assam to ban inter-district movement for 15 days starting May 21

The Assam government is likely to extend the lockdown-like restrictions in the state to control the spread of the deadly virus. Assam has banned the inter-district movement of vehicles for 15 days from May 21 as the state registered a record number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

"It has been observed that with unabated inter-district movement, the COVID-19 containment measures are not yielding the desired level of reduction of cases," the latest order of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) read.

The fresh order comes at a time when the state reported its all-time high of 6,394 coronavirus cases, pushing the total number of infections to 3,35,023 and the highest single-day 92 deaths due to the viral disease.

Out of new cases, the highest 1,100 patients were detected from the state capital of Guwahati, followed by 502 in Kamrup, 456 in Dibrugarh, and 430 in Nagaon.

The Assam government intensified its lockdown restrictions on Saturday amid rising COVID-19 cases in urban and its adjacent areas and banned the movement of people and vehicles from 12 pm to 5 am.

What is allowed, what is not

There will be a ban on the inter-district movement of vehicles for 15 days from 5 am of May 21.

The ban on inter-state movement will, however, exclude emergency services, vaccinations, and government officials on duty.

The movement of goods will also be allowed.

The government announced a tightening of restrictions in urban and semi-urban areas with the movement of people and vehicles banned from 12 noon to 5 am.

A night curfew has been imposed in the rest of the state from 6 pm to 5 am.

Those travelling for medical emergencies or last rites will require prior written permission from the district authority of originating location.

Movement of persons coming from/going to Airports/Railway stations/ISBTs allowed to travel on the production of a valid ticket.

Timings for shops and commercial establishments are limited till 11 am on all days of the week.