Lockdown in Assam: Tougher curbs imposed as cases surge - What's open, what's not

The Assam government on Saturday imposed new stricter COVID guidelines, which will come into force from May 16, 5 am in all the districts of the state.

The order by the government states that all shops and business establishments will shut at 11 AM on all days.

The order also states that there shall be a total ban on movement of individuals from 12 noon to 5 am daily, except for exemptions specified essential services.

All vehicles will ply in an accordance with the odd-even formula to be decided by the Jurisdictional District Disaster Management Authority between 5 am to 12 noon, except for government vehicles and vehicles used for medical emergencies.