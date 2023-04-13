Covid-19 advisory issued in multiple states as cases spike: Know symptoms to watch out for

The sudden spike in Covid-19 cases has triggered caution among citizens in India. According to information provided by the city government's health department, Delhi reported 1,527 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 27.77% on Thursday. Additionally, there were two deaths linked to Covid.

The most recent bulletin states that COVID-19 was the primary cause of one of these two deaths while COVID was unrelated to the other. On Wednesday, the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi fell below 1,000 for the first time in more than seven months, and the positivity rate was 23.8%.

Despite the fact that this sub-variant's infections are not serious you need to be aware of its symptoms. Dr. Choudhary of Fortis Hiranandani Hospital Vashi, Mumbai continues that the symptoms of XBB.1.16 are the same as those of the earlier strains of Covid-19. Some of the typical signs you should watch out for are as follows:

• Fever

• Cough

• Sore throat

• Runny nose

• Tiredness

• Muscle pain

• Abdominal problems like diarrhoea

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Health Department on Thursday given a set of suggestions in response to an increase in Covid cases, including the use of face masks in hospitals, malls, offices, schools, and other public settings. The recommendations for workplaces include the use of sanitizers, proper office cleaning, thermal temperature scanners at office entrances, and the ability for employees who exhibit symptoms of a cold, cough, fever, or flu to work from home with the suggestion that they undergo a Covid test.

Schools, colleges, bus stops, depots, railroad stations, movie theatres, shopping centres, and cafeterias are all subject to the recommendations for wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing, and other Covid guidelines. Offices and institutions are advised to have sanitizers and thermal scanners at the entrances.