Delhi reports over 1,527 Covid cases, positivity rate at 27.77 percent

Delhi Covid Update: Two additional connected fatalities brought the total number of deaths in the capital city to 26,549.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 10:46 PM IST

Delhi recorded 1,527 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 27.77 per cent on Thursday, according to data shared by the city government's health department. Two Covid-related deaths were also reported.

According to the latest bulletin, in one of these two fatalities, COVID-19 was the primary cause, while in the other, Covid was incidental.

Delhi's single-day COVID-19 cases count breached the 1,000-mark for the first time in more than seven months on Wednesday, while the positivity rate stood at 23.8 per cent.

The national capital logged 1,149 fresh cases along with one fatality on Wednesday. However, the department had said that coronavirus was not the primary cause of death.

The city had on August 19 last year recorded 1,417 cases, with a positivity rate of 7.53 per cent and three fatalities due to the viral disease.

With the addition of the fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally has risen to 20,18,777. The death toll stands at 26,549, it said.

One death pertaining to 2021 was reported today by a hospital, which has been included in the cumulative tally of deaths, the bulletin said.

The fresh cases emerged out of 5,499 tests conducted the previous day.

