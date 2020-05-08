Coronavirus Outbreak: More than 56,000 COVID-19 cases in India; death toll tops 1,800-mark

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 56,000-mark on Friday, while the death toll has already topped the 1,800-mark as well. At 9:15 AM on Friday, the COVID-19 tally in India stood at 56,342 cases, of which 37,916 are active cases, 16,540 are cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 1,886 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 3,390 new COVID-19-positive cases and 103 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Yesterday, the COVID-19 tally in India was nearing the 53,000-mark, while the death toll had already topped the 1,700-mark.

In India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicenter of coronavirus spread where the number of cases, having crossed the 18,000-mark with more than 600 deaths, witnessed a massive spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with 18,120 instances.

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state. One of the real challenges in Mumbai is controlling the disease contamination in Asia's biggest slum -- Dharavi, which is an extremely densely-populated region.

Maharashtra is followed by Gujarat with 7,013 cases and Delhi with 5,980 cases.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire in India, the central and state governments are respectively amping up all of their efforts to check potential contamination. The third phase of the nationwide lockdown with "considerable relaxations" is currently in place till May 17. However, governments are also keeping in place necessary curbs so as to not lose all the gains that have been achieved in the battle against the virus.

Meanwhile, in what is being termed as one of India's largest repatriation exercise to date, Indians stranded in different parts of the world due to the existing bans on air travel are being brought back to the country with Air India and the Union Ministry of External Affairs' joint initiative. The Indian Army is operating quarantine facilities for the citizens who are returning from different countries, as part of the initiative.

On the other hand, according to reports, an official of the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has warned that coronavirus cases in India may peak in the months of June-July.

India, one of the four worst-affected countries in Asia, is worried about the exponential rise of cases in urban areas and a high fatality rate in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, and West Bengal.

The fact that it is spreading quickly among frontline workers including cops has also become a matter of concern. Fearing further spike in cases, state authorities are swiftly taking precautionary measures ahead of the arrival of migrants and non-residents next week.