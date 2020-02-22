Coronavirus outbreak: Indians asked to avoid non-essential travel to Singapore

The government on Saturday advised Indian citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Singapore as cases of novel coronavirus continue to rise across the world.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba to review the status, actions taken and preparedness of states and UTs regarding the management of COVID-19.

Secretaries of Health and Family Welfare, Civil Aviation, Defence, Information & Broadcasting, DG AFMS and representatives from External Affairs, Home Affairs, Bureau of Immigration, ITBP and Army were also present in the meeting.

In a statement after the meeting, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said universal screening at airports is now being planned for flights from Kathmandu, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia in addition to the screening being undertaken as per earlier advisories.

Currently, passengers arriving from China, Hong Kong, Thailand, South Korea, Singapore and Japan are screened at 21 designated airports in the country for novel coronavirus.

As on date, 21,805 passengers have been brought under community surveillance. In addition, 3,97,152 flight passengers and 9,695 travellers at seaports have been screened, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Iranian health authorities on Saturday reported the fifth death from COVID-19 as they reported 10 new confirmed cases of the virus in Iran.

So far, 28 cases have been confirmed in Iran.

The death toll in China has gone up to 2,345 while the confirmed cases have risen to 76,288, Chinese health officials said on Saturday.

Most of these deaths have been reported from the Hubei Province while rest are from other parts of the country.