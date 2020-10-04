Congress won't let farmers become labourers of corporates: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress will never let farmers become the labourers of big corporates and the day the party comes to power at the Centre, it will scrap the three agriculture laws, said Rahul Gandhi in Ludhiana on Sunday.

Addressing a rally in Ludhiana, Gandhi said, "Narendra Modi Ji wants that people like Ambani and Adani purchase land and crops of farmers at lower rates. You gave food to the whole nation and now Modi Ji says we are going to snatch MSP and make you labourer of Ambani and Adani. I assure you that we will never let farmers of India be labourers. We will die but farmers of this country will never be the labourers of anybody."

"We together will end this law. Each worker of Congress party is standing with farmers and I assure you that the day Congress comes to power, we will tear these three laws and throw them away," added Gandhi.

Questioning the three laws, he said, "What was the need to implement these laws amid COVID-19? What was the haste? If you had to implement you should`ve discussed in Lok Sabha-Rajya Sabha. Prime Minister says laws are being framed for farmers. If it`s the case, why didn`t you discuss openly in the House."

He asked that if farmers are happy with these laws then why are they protesting across the nation?

Meanwhile, addressing a public rally at Badni Kalan in Moga before taking off on a tractor rally through districts Moga and Ludhiana, Rahul lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for lying to the people and misleading the nation for the past six years to serve the interests of 2-3 large corporate houses of his billionaire friends.

He cited the examples of demonetisation, GST and the debt and tax waiver of big industrialists amid Covid, while not giving a rupee`s aid to the poor and the farmers.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh who was sharing the stage with Rahul Gandhi, said, "As long as the laws passed in the Parliament are not amended to make the MSP compulsory, there is no use of their promises.

"Similarly, Navjot Singh Sidhu said the central government is trying to impose America`s failed system on the farmers.

"They are trying to impose America`s failed system on us. Capitalists are running this country. Benefits to farmers are labelled as `subsidies` whereas relaxations worth lakhs of rupees given to the rich are called incentives," Sidhu said.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar, Punjab Cabinet Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, MP Mohd. Sadeeq and MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu, along with several other Punjab Congress leaders as well as Congress MP from Haryana Deependra Hooda also shared the stage with Gandhi and Captain Amarinder on the occasion.

A `Kisan Mazdoor Ekta Flag` was released by Gandhi, Captain Amarinder and the other leaders. Later, the Congress leaders took off on a tractor rally via Lopon (Moga) and Chakar, Lekha, Manoke (in Jagraon), culminating in Jattpura (Raikot).