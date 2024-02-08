Twitter
Congress to bring 'Black Paper' on PM Modi government's ten years in response to Centre's 'White Paper'

As per the sources, the Congress' 'Black Paper' will be on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government's 10 years of governance.

ANI

Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 09:42 AM IST

Edited by

The Congress party is likely to bring a 'Black Paper' in response to the 'White Paper' set to be brought by the central government in the ongoing budget session of Parliament, according to sources. 

As per the sources, the Congress' 'Black Paper' will be on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government's 10 years of governance.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to bring the 'Black Paper', the sources added. The central government had earlier announced in the union budget presented on February 1 that it will come out with a 'White Paper' to compare the economic performance of 10 years of the Congress-led UPA government with that of 10 years of the BJP-led NDA government.

Tabling the interim budget 2024-25 in Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Modi government, which assumed office in 2014, overcame the crisis of those years and the economy has been put firmly on a high sustainable growth path. 

She announced that the Government would lay a White Paper on the table of the House "to look at where we were then till 2014 and where we are now, the only purpose was to draw lessons from the mismanagement of those years".

The budget session started on January 31, with the address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of two Houses. The budget session, which is the last Parliament session before Lok Sabha polls expected in April-May this year, was slated to conclude on February 10. 

READ | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticises PM Modi's speech in Rajya Sabha, calls it 'heap of lies'

