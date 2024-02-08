Twitter
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticises PM Modi's speech in Rajya Sabha, calls it 'heap of lies'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of saying false things about the UPA government and claimed that his speech in the Rajya Sabha was only focused on criticising the Congress.

ANI

Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 06:57 AM IST

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that every speech of the Prime Minister is just a 'heap of lies' and warned that such anger is a harbinger of destruction, not development. 

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Be it election platform or Parliament, every speech of the Prime Minister is just a 'heap of lies'. He has become so engrossed in his lies, his applause, and his media that every question related to the public makes him angry. Anger is a guarantee of destruction, not development."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of saying false things about the UPA government and claimed that his speech in the Rajya Sabha was only focused on criticising the Congress. Speaking about PM Modi's reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge on Wednesday said the Prime Minister did not talk about price rise, unemployment, and economic inequality.

Congress chief further said that NDA itself means No Data Available government. The Congress chief said during the 10 years of the UPA rule, the average GDP growth rate was 8.13 percent and asked why is it only 5.6 percent during the current government's tenure.

He further mentioned that according to the World Bank, India became the third-largest economy in 2011. But PM Modi is not ready to accept this. 

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi hit out at the Congress for creating a north-south divide and ripped through the grand old party for allegedly working against the "interests of the nation."

