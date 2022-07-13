Congress leader takes evil philosophy jibe at Droupadi Murmu; Yashwant Sinha says country doesn't need silent president

Yashwant Sinha on Tuesday said the country needs a president who uses his moral authority and discretion. (File)

Droupadi Murmu is a decent person but she represents an evil philosophy, Congress leader Ajoy Kumar said on Wednesday, adding she shouldn't be called a symbol of tribals. The attack comes a day after the opposition's presidential candidate, Yashwant Sinha, said the country doesn't need a silent president. The two remarks suggest the opposition would up the ante against Murmu ahead of the presidential elections on July 18. "Yashwant Sinha is a good candidate. Droupadi Murmu is a decent person but she represents the evil philosophy of India. We shouldn't make her a symbol of tribals," Ajoy Kumar said.

He also attacked President Ram Nath Kovind saying despite him being a Dalit, atrocities against those belonging to the scheduled castes hasn't ceased. "The Modi government is fooling people," he added.

Murmu, the NDA's presidential candidate, is the frontrunner in the race to the post of President of India. Several non-BJP parties, including Naveen Patnaik's BJD, have extended support to Murmu, making her election a foregone conclusion.

Sinha on Tuesday said the country needs a president who uses his moral authority and discretion. He accused the BJP-led Union government of misusing central agencies against its political rivals. He said if elected as the president of India, he would stop the misuse of central agencies.

"In 60 years, I never saw as much terror of the government agencies as I am witnessing now," he said.

"Such things will stop the next day of taking oath," he added.

Talking about the presidential elections, he said, " If it has its use, apart from being the formal head of a state, then it is to use those powers and moral authority and ensure a government runs on the right track, not with confrontation but with dialogue."

He said it becomes difficult for a PM to ignore the observations of the president.

He said after Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the politics of consensus has ended and the politics of conflict is on.

With inputs from PTI, ANI