'When every leader ready to walk with Rahul Gandhi it is...': Congress reacts on Azad quitting

File Photo

Ghulam Nabi Azad, one of the Congress party's senior-most leaders who had been demanding sweeping organizational changes, has resigned from the primary membership of the party that has seen several high-profile exits over the last three years. In a scathing letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, the Jammu and Kashmir stalwart wrote that the party has lost the will and the ability under the tutelage of what he called the coterie.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's planned nationwide political campaign, he said the party must carry out the Congress Jodo exercise (fix Congress) rather than Bharath Jodo Yatra (Unite India campaign).

Meanwhile, Congress has responded to the veteran leader's resignation letter. The party said that it is "unfortunate to read the letter when every leader ready to walk with Rahul Gandhi."

Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah also reacted on Ghulam Nabi Azad's exit from Congress.

Must not be getting respect, love showered upon him earlier. Congress was taken aback when 32 leaders wrote letter. But it's happened before, Congress came back stronger. Country needs strong opposition: National Conference chief, Farooq Abdullah said on Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation.

"His resignation is unfortunate. It's a sad day for the Congress party & for the democracy of country. Despite it, the party refuses to change & that is why you see senior leaders leave because they feel alienated, humiliated & insulted", Former Congress leader Ashwini Kumar said.

Former Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi who was expelled from the party and recently joined the BJP also made his remark on Ghulam Nabi Azad quitting Congress.

"It won't be wrong to say that Congress is in self-destruction, suicidal mode. I suggest Rahul Gandhi sets aside his ego....Ghulam Nabi Azad is welcome in BJP. If the party asks me, then I can persuade him to join the party", Bishnoi said.

Azad's resignation came days after he quit the post of Jammu and Kashmir's Congress unit chief on the same day he was appointed. His colleague Anand Sharma, another Congress dissident, later resigned from the Himachal Pradesh unit of the party citing exclusion and insults.

Azad and Sharma were part of the 23 Congress politicians who had written an explosive letter to Sonia Gandhi after the party's debacle in the 2019 general elections, demanding sweeping changes in its organizational structures to promote intra-party democracy. Among their many demands were the appointment of a full-time Congress president and more transparency in the appointments to the Congress Working Committee, the party's highest decision-making body.

Since the 2019 debacle, Congress has lost senior leaders like Jyotiraaditya Scindia, Jitin Prasad, and Kapil Sibal who became the Rajya Sabha MP from the Samajwadi Party.

