Congress projected unity but…: Did Kharge, Rahul resolve Gehlot-Pilot ‘core issues’?

Congress General Secretary K.C Venugopal along with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and party leader Sachin Pilot projected unity after crunch talks on Monday | Photo: ANI

The meeting between Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and former deputy Sachin Pilot with chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi was not as fruitful as projected by the Congress, if sources are to be believed.

As the crisis between party leadership threatens Congress’ chances of retaining power in Rajasthan, the party came out with a show of unity for the upcoming assembly polls. While Congress projected unity, the “core issues” between Gehlot and Pilot remain unresolved, sources familiar with the meeting have been quoted as saying.

These sources who are close to Pilot said that the meeting with Congress high-command did not result in any resolution on the “core issues”.

Kharge and Rahul first met Gehlot and then Pilot separately despite the meetings being conducted in the same house. They then got together for photographs at the Congress chief’s residence.

Media noted that Congress general secretary KC Venugopal did all the talking after the crunch talks. Both Pilot and Gehlot stayed silent and their body language did not give any signs of tensions easing between the two. Pilot’s demands remain unresolved but he stood his ground, they added.

(Inputs from PTI)