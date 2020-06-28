Congress' Milind Deora says political mud-slinging over Chinese transgressions exposing us

While the Congress and BJP are engaged in politicial combat over the India-China face-off in the Galwan valley, former's leader Milind Deora on Sunday called for everyone to stay united in condemning China's actions and instead, look for solutions.

Without naming his party, Deora wrote on Twitter that with the political mudslinging, we are exposing ourselves instead of standing together against China.

"It's highly unfortunate that the national discourse surrounding the surge in Chinese transgressions has deteriorated into political mud-slinging. When we should be united in condemning China’s actions & seeking solutions, we are exposing our divisions," the Congress leader tweeted.

The comments come just a day after NCP president Sharad Pawar, Congress' ally in Maharashtra government said that the national security matters should not be politicised.

"We can not forget what happened in 1962 when China occupied 45,000 sq km of our territory. At present, I do not know if they occupied any land, but while discussing this we need to remember past. National security matters shouldn't be politicised," said Pawar on Saturday.

On Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted a video on his twitter handle, and said, "We are coming to hear, people are saying, satellite images show, Ladakh's residents are saying and retired Generals of the Army are saying that China has snatched away our land. It has taken away land not just at one place but at three places."

India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month. On June 15, as many as 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan Valley after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.