Congress fields candidate in Odisha's Morada assembly seat given to ally JMM

Congress has named Pravas Kar Mohapatra as its candidate for Moroda Assembly seat in Odisha's Mayurbhanj where the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has already announced its nominee for the same constituency.

Mohapatra's name was announced by AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik Sunday even after JMM has named Kalinga Keshari Jena as its candidate to contest Assembly elections from Morada.

"We will support JMM in Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat, but not in Morada assembly segment," said Mohaptra adding that there will be no friendly fight at Morada. He said the party has fielded him to win the seat.

Earlier, it was agreed among Congress, JMM, CPI and CPI(M) to enter into seat adjustment in order to win in maximum seats.

As per the agreement, CPI, CPI(M) and JMM are allowed to field their candidates in Aska, Bhubaneswar and Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seats where Congress has not named any name for the three Parliamentary seats.

Similarly, while JMM was allowed to contest from five Assembly seats, CPI and CPI(M) had got three assembly seats each under the agreement.

OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik was yet to react over the fielding of a party candidate in Morada seat.