Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates list, past election results

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Apr 02, 2024, 10:39 PM IST

Image: PTI
The countdown for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has started as they're scheduled to kick off later this month. The Election Commission (EC) on March 16 revealed that the polls will be conducted in seven phases from April 19 to June 1 and the votes will be counted on June 4. Notably, the parliamentary elections in Tamil Nadu’s 39 seats are scheduled to be contested in a single phase on April 19 (Friday).

Coimbatore, located in the western part of Tamil Nadu is one of the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state. It is the second-largest city in Tamil Nadu and has approximately 30.81 lakh voters, according to the electoral roll.

Coimbatore Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a total of 37 candidates, majority of them contesting independently, are in the fray for the Coimbatore seat. DMK has announced the candidacy of Ganapathy P. Rajkumar for Coimbatore. Whereas from the BJP, its state chief K Annamalai has been fielded. The AIADMK has fielded Singai G. Ramachandran, while Kalamani Jeganathan from NTK will also contest for the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency.

Coimbatore Lok Sabha Election 2019 results

In the 2019 general elections, P. R. Natarajan from the CPI(M) won the Coimbatore constituency seat, securing 5,71,150 votes, defeating BJP’s C.P. Radhakrishnan who secured 3,92,007 votes. 

Coimbatore Lok Sabha Election 2014 results

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, P. R. Natarajan from ADMK secured the Coimbatore seat with 4,31,717 votes, followed by BJP’s C.P. Radhakrishnan who secured 3,89,701 votes.

