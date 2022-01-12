CM Yogi Adityanath to contest Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election from THIS seat

UP Assembly Elections Latest News: The BJP has decided to field Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Ayodhya. The decision was reportedly made after party’s senior leaders met to finalise candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections scheduled to begin from February 10. While an official statement is yet to be made by the BJP, several news outlets have reported quoting sources.

CM Adityanath is currently a member of the legislative council (MLC). He recently expressed the willing to contest the assembly elections from whichever constituency the party's top brass finds apt.

The BJP's Central Election Committee, whose members include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met to finalise the list of candidates for a large number of seats, which will include those where voting takes place in the first and second phases on February 10 and February 14.

The most likely constituencies for the incumbent CM were Ayodhya, Mathura and his traditional constituency Gorakhpur, from where he has represented Lok Sabha on several occasions.

Ayodhya ticks several boxes. The construction of the Ram temple which is currently ongoing has helped boost BJP’s political profile. Ayodhya falls in the Awadh region, a traditional stronghold of the Samajwadi Party. Fielding Adityanath from the seat may give it a Hindutva edge in the region, including parts of the neighbouring Poorvanchal.

The chief minister and other senior party leaders from the state, including two deputy chief ministers and its state unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh, have been holding consultations with the central leadership in the national capital for the last two days.

BJP's Ved Prakash Gupta currently represents the Ayodhya seat in the assembly.

(With inputs from PTI)