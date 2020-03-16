Cinema halls, gyms in Noida closed till March 31 in wake of coronavirus

Amid the increasing number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India, all cinema halls, multiplexes, cineplexes and gyms in Noida have been closed till March 31.

"All cinema halls, multiplexes, cineplexes, and gyms in the district to remain closed till March 31, in view of COVID-19," Brajesh Narayan Singh, District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar informed.

The move is aimed to prevent gathering of people, so as to decrease the chances of infection.

The total number of cases (including foreign nationals) according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in 110. Among the states, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases at 32, followed by Kerala at 22. According to officials, the total number of passengers screened at the airport so far is 12,76,046.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference of SAARC leaders to discuss a strategy to combat COVID-19.