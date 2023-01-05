Churu, Jaipur shiver as mercury dips -4 degrees C; yellow alert in districts as cold wave continues

A day after Rajasthan continued to reel under cold waves as temperatures dipped below normal in many places.

The coldest place in Rajasthan was Mount Abu, where the temperature dropped to minus six degree Celsius.

On Wednesday evening, the minimum temperature was -0.1 degree Celsius in Chittaurgarh, -1.5 in Churu, -1.8 in Fatehpur and -1.5 degree Celsius in Jobner. Jaipur recorded a temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius.

Nearly 22 of the 33 districts recorded a maximum temperature below 20 degrees Celsius due to which cold wave continued to leave residents shivering even during the day.

Meteorological Centre Jaipur issued an orange alert of severe cold in five cities on Thursday. This includes Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Churu, Hanumangarh and Ganganagar.

A yellow alert has been issued for Nagaur, Bikaner, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Jaipur, Dholpur, Dausa, Chittorgarh, Bundi, Bhilwara, Bharatpur, Alwar districts. While Churu and Fatehpur recorded minus temperature for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, in Jaipur`s Jobner the mercury reached -4 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Jaipur also went below five degrees Celsius.

According to MeT department experts, people will get some relief from the cold wave from January 7.