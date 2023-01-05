Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Churu, Jaipur shiver as mercury dips -4 degrees C; yellow alert in districts as cold wave continues

Due to the cold wave, people continued to shiver even during the day in nearly 22 of the 33 districts with maximum temp. below 20 degrees Celsius.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 01:08 PM IST

Churu, Jaipur shiver as mercury dips -4 degrees C; yellow alert in districts as cold wave continues
Churu, Jaipur shiver as mercury dips -4 degrees C; yellow alert in districts as cold wave continues

A day after Rajasthan continued to reel under cold waves as temperatures dipped below normal in many places.

The coldest place in Rajasthan was Mount Abu, where the temperature dropped to minus six degree Celsius.

On Wednesday evening, the minimum temperature was -0.1 degree Celsius in Chittaurgarh, -1.5 in Churu, -1.8 in Fatehpur and -1.5 degree Celsius in Jobner. Jaipur recorded a temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius.

(Also Read: School winter vacations: UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, MP, Rajasthan and Punjab schools to remain shut till THIS date)

Nearly 22 of the 33 districts recorded a maximum temperature below 20 degrees Celsius due to which cold wave continued to leave residents shivering even during the day.

Meteorological Centre Jaipur issued an orange alert of severe cold in five cities on Thursday. This includes Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Churu, Hanumangarh and Ganganagar.

A yellow alert has been issued for Nagaur, Bikaner, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Jaipur, Dholpur, Dausa, Chittorgarh, Bundi, Bhilwara, Bharatpur, Alwar districts. While Churu and Fatehpur recorded minus temperature for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, in Jaipur`s Jobner the mercury reached -4 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Jaipur also went below five degrees Celsius.

According to MeT department experts, people will get some relief from the cold wave from January 7.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Yearender 2022: Vijay Deverakonda, Manushi Chhillar, Naga Chaitanya, actors who made their Bollywood debut in 2022
Shocking images of Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC after horrifying accident
BTS V birthday: Photos that prove Kim Tae-hyung is a true fashion icon
From Rishabh Pant to Andrew Symonds: Five major car accidents involving cricketers
New Year's Eve celebrations across India including Delhi, Manali, see pictures
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Winter Vacation: Noida schools to remain shut till January 14, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.