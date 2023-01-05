Search icon
School winter vacations: UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, MP, Rajasthan and Punjab schools to remain shut till THIS date

Winter vacations have been declared in several states across the country. Here is a state-wise list of winter holidays in schools.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

Due to the severe cold wave, several states have opted to keep the schools closed. Here’s the state-wise list with dates and other details.

Jharkhand

All Jharkhand primary schools will remain shut till January 8 amid the cold wave that gripped the state, according to a government notification. The minimum temperature in Ranchi will be hovering between 7 and 10 degrees Celsius till January 8 with fog and cloudy sky. The mercury will rise from January 9, the weather office said.

Noida

Noida schools will remain shut for classes 1 to 8 till January 14 keeping in view of the cold in Northern parts of the country. District administration of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Noida has issued orders asking schools to observe a winter vacation for classes 1 to 8. 

Punjab Schools

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announced that all schools in the state will open at 10 am from December 21 till January 21, due to foggy weather.

Bihar Schools

Schools in Patna will remain closed for students studying in classes 1 to 8 from January 2 to January 7. It is noted that this order of closure of schools will be applicable to all schools. 

Delhi Schools

All Delhi government schools will have a two-week winter vacation from January 1 to 15. However, remedial sessions for Classes 9 to 12 will be held from January 2 to 14 to revise the syllabi and enhance the students’ learning-level academic performance.

Haryana School

The Directorate School Education, Haryana Government, has declared winter vacation for all state government and private schools from January 1 to January 15, 2023. However, due to board examinations, students in Classes 10 and 12 are required to attend classes from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. 

Madhya Pradesh Schools

The MP government has also decided to close all schools in the state due to the increasing cold. The Madhya Pradesh government has announced that schools will be closed from December 25 to December 31 due to the cold.

