Choose a place, I will come: Owaisi challenges Anurag Thakur over his 'shoot the traitors' remark

After the Union Minister Anurag Thakur instigated a crowd gathered for a public meeting in Delhi to chant controversial slogans calling for "shooting down of traitors", AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday challenged the BJP leader to choose a place where he would shoot him.

"I challenge you Anurag Thakur, to specify a place in India where you will shoot me and I am ready to come there. Your statements will not create fear in my heart because our mothers and sisters have come out in large numbers on the roads. They have decided to save the country," Owaisi said.

He further said that Anurag's statements will not create "fear in his heart", as "mothers and sisters" have come out in large numbers to "save the country" from the contentious CAA and the proposed NRC.

Addressing a public meeting on Monday in support of BJP's Rithala candidate - Manish Chaudhary - Thakur linked opposition parties with anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh and then asked the crowd to raise the controversial slogan that has become synonymous with pro-CAA protesters.

As the minister shouted "desh ke gaddaron ko", the crowd responded with chants of "goli maro sa*** ko."

The slogan was first heard in Delhi during a pro-CAA rally by BJP leader Kapil Mishra last month. Later, the slogan was heard at various rallies held in support of the controversial citizenship law.

This is, however, for the first time when a Union minister has called for such a slogan to be raised.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a show-cause notice to the Union Minister for his inflammatory speech.

He has been given Till 12 noon on January 30 to reply to the notice.

Massive protests have erupted across the country against the controversial citizenship law and the NRC. In southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, women have been sitting on protest since December 15 last year. Inspired by the Shaheen Bagh protests, similar protests led by women have cropped up in various parts of the country.

The new law promises citizenship to members of 6 non-Muslim communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India before December 31, 2014.