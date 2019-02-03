CBI team reaches Kolkata Police chief's residence, TMC asks 'constitutional coup?'

A team of CBI officials arrived at the residence of Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar on Sunday to question him in connection with ponzi scam cases, but was stooped outside by sentries, officials said.

The CBI has been trying to locate Kumar to question him in connection with Rose Valley and Saradha ponzi scam cases and might arrest him as the last resort, the officials said. The IPS officer, who led a Special Investigation Team of West Bengal Police probing the scams, needs to be questioned regarding missing documents and files but he has not responded to notices to appear before the agency, they said.

When the CBI team reached Kumar's residence, it was stopped outside by officials and sentries, they said.

A team of Kolkata Police officers rushed to the spot to speak to the CBI officials and tried to enquire whether they had required documents to question Kumar. The team was later taken to a police station, according to ANI.

Chit fund case: Visuals from outside the residence of Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. A CBI team is present at the spot. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/2nvzbStFa0 — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2019

West Bengal: Police detains the CBI team which had reached the residence of Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. The team has now been taken to a police station. pic.twitter.com/YXJJ3d11LL — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2019

Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer of West Bengal cadre, did not even attend a meeting with Election Commission officials who had gone to Kolkata to review election preparedness, sources said.

A statement was issued Sunday from Kolkata Police, dismissing reports of him being missing from work.

"Please take note that not only is the CP Kolkata available in the city, but has also been attending office on a regular basis, with the exception of January 31, 2019, when he was on leave for a day. All concerned may please take note that if any news is spread without proper verification, Kolkata Police will initiate strict legal action against defamation of both the CP Kolkata and Kolkata Police," the police said.

TMC leader Derek O'Brien accused BJP of planning a constitutional coup after CBI officials reached Kolkata Police Commissioner’s residence.

He tweeted, "BJP planning a constitutional coup? 40 CBI officials surround Kolkata Police Commissioner’s home. Destruction of institutions goes on unabated. Our demand in #Parliament on Mon. Modi has to go. We are reaching out and sharing this with all Oppn parties who want to #SaveDemocracy"

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also extended her support to Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who has been summoned by the CBI in connection with Rose Valley and Saradha ponzi scams, accusing the BJP of pursuing political vendetta.

The chief minister alleged that the saffron party was "misusing power to take control of the police and all other institutions".

"The highest levels of the BJP leadership are doing the worst kind of political vendetta. Not only are political parties their targets, they are misusing power to take control of the police and destroy all institutions. We condemn this," Banerjee tweeted.

(With PTI Inputs)