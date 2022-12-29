Chinese woman found spying on Dalai Lama: Here's what we know so far

In connection with an alleged threat against the Dalai Lama, police in Bihar's Gaya, arrested the suspected Chinese woman on Thursday. Local police had issued a security warning earlier today because the Dalai Lama is scheduled to take part across many events in the Bihar district. At the Bodh Gaya police station, the woman who was arrested is being questioned on suspicion of being a 'spy'.

It was alleged that the woman had been living unlawfully across the nation, including in Bodh Gaya. Authorities asked locals to provide information about Song Xiaolan after releasing sketches of the alleged Chinese spy and circulating them on social media.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday referred to the threat against the Dalai Lama as "a security issue" and declined to comment further. This came as security was stepped up in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, as a result of the alleged threat.

According to MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi , "It looks like a security issue, I don't have any update on it. I certainly don't think this is the right forum to talk about security-related aspects". He claimed that there is a liaison officer for the government there, but he would not elaborate on the "security issue".

During the Dalai Lama's visit to Bodh Gaya in Bihar on Thursday morning, a security alert was issued, and the police were looking for a Chinese woman, according to an official. In addition to providing the press with information about the woman's passport and visa, police also released a sketch of the Song Xiaolan.

The reason the police were looking for the woman was not immediately certain. The Mahabodhi Temple Complex's security has been stepped up, and devotee screening has been stepped up. There was a morning speech given by the Dalai Lama to a crowd.

(With inputs from PTI)