Bhopal: 5-year-old suffers fracture as tutor twists her hand for incorrectly spelling 'parrot'

Teachers have a significant impact on how their students develop throughout their lives. As they have the power to completely mould their students' future selves, teachers in India are frequently held in higher esteem than god. However, a tutor was detained for punishing his 5-year-old student for making a simple spelling error.

According to police, a private tutor in Bhopal allegedly twisted a five-year-old girl's hand for incorrectly spelling the word "parrot," causing her to fracture it. Prayag Vishwakarma, a 22-year-old tutor who was later detained by police, has been named as the accused.

The girl was allegedly slapped and her hand was twisted because she was unable to correctly spell the word "parrot," according to inspector Manish Raj Singh Bhadauriya. It was claimed that the girl's hand was fractured as a result of the tutor's severe hand twist.

READ | New Year Celebrations in Mussoorie: All you need to know about routes to take and avoid, hotel bookings

The girl had a severe fracture in her right hand, according to Archana Sahai, director of the NGO Childline, which aids children in need. After the incident, the girl was admitted to a hospital and will probably be released on Thursday, the source added.

According to Inspector Bhadauriya, the accused has been charged with child abuse in accordance with the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code. He continued, "We arrested him on Tuesday after a complaint from the victim’s family."

According to police, the girl's parents in Habibganj hired a tutor to help their daughter study for a school entrance exam. They added that the youngster used to attend classes at the teacher's house.

READ | Two puppies found hanging from tree in Delhi's Dwarka; what's the punishment for hurting dogs in India?

(With inputs from PTI)